51job (JOBS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 15th. Analysts expect 51job to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. 51job had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect 51job to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JOBS stock opened at $49.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85. 51job has a 12 month low of $48.41 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 51job stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 424.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in 51job were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

