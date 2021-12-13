$7.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post sales of $7.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.43 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $5.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $27.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.14 billion to $27.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $30.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.93 billion to $31.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.02.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.65. 111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,764. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.79 and a 200-day moving average of $272.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $196.08 and a 1-year high of $316.04.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

