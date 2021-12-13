$7.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will announce earnings per share of $7.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.89 and the lowest is $7.16. Broadcom posted earnings of $6.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $31.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.85 to $33.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $33.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.46 to $33.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadcom.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $632.10.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $631.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a one year low of $398.28 and a one year high of $644.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadcom (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.