$71.86 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Brokerages expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to post sales of $71.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.80 million. Retail Opportunity Investments reported sales of $72.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $281.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.55 million to $284.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $294.71 million, with estimates ranging from $288.94 million to $300.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.31. 6,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.78%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

