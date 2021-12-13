$8.18 Million in Sales Expected for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will post sales of $8.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.04 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported sales of $7.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $31.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $31.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $33.92 million, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $34.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 64.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on FCRD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 88.3% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after buying an additional 752,001 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $1,889,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 28.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 73,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter. 23.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCRD traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 30,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,093. The stock has a market cap of $142.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $4.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

