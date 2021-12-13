$83.45 Million in Sales Expected for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) will post $83.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.90 million to $84.00 million. S&T Bancorp reported sales of $85.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year sales of $340.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $339.10 million to $342.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $331.85 million, with estimates ranging from $328.70 million to $335.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow S&T Bancorp.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,493,000 after buying an additional 94,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,358,000 after buying an additional 110,079 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 1,066,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 15.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 99,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

STBA traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $30.16. 157,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,769. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average is $30.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.