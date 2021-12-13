8PAY (8PAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.01 Million

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a market cap of $3.01 million and $91,785.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 8PAY has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00056033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.64 or 0.07982851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00077195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,297.30 or 0.99974273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00053790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002650 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

