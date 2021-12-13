Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $134.00 price target on the healthcare product maker’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.88.
NYSE:ABT opened at $134.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $237.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.32 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.38 and its 200 day moving average is $121.70.
Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.
In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after acquiring an additional 454,618 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
