Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $134.00 price target on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.88.

NYSE:ABT opened at $134.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $237.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.32 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.38 and its 200 day moving average is $121.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after acquiring an additional 454,618 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

