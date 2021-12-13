Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

NYSE:ABT opened at $134.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.70. The firm has a market cap of $237.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

