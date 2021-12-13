Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,562 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,340 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 26,220 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,695 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $134.96. 35,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,317,932. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

