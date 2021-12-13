Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the November 15th total of 316,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,001,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 351,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 21,215 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.90. 13,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,233. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $4.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

