Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.61. 1,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 281,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 263.71% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Absci Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Absci during the third quarter worth approximately $17,175,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Absci during the third quarter worth $21,629,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Absci during the third quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

