Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Position Reduced by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $58.70 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average is $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

