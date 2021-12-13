Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Short Interest Down 96.6% in November

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the November 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Acreage stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.38. 23,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. Acreage has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Acreage from $2.24 to $1.92 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

