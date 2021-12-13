Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,558 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $11,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $58.60 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.64.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.