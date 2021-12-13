Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $891.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report sales of $891.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $891.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $892.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $792.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AYI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.27.

Shares of AYI traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,373. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $224.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,339,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Acuity Brands by 491.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 345,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 287,170 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 746,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273,722 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,055,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,849,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.