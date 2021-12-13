Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Gap Up to $33.23

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.23, but opened at $34.84. Adagio Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.16, with a volume of 1,058 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adagio Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). On average, equities research analysts predict that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,567,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $117,128,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $105,060,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $56,138,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management V LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,094,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

