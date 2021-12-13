Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Buys 8,100 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $16,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,273,000 after purchasing an additional 215,993 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,087,584 shares of company stock valued at $714,015,289. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL traded down $2.81 on Monday, reaching $358.58. 6,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,862. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.25. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $362.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

