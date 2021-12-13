Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $19,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,374 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,189,999. The stock has a market cap of $94.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $77.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

