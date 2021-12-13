Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,656,188 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $22,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.06. 57,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,558,846. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.44, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

