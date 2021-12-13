Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 104.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,100 shares during the period. Marathon Oil comprises approximately 1.3% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 64.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 95.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.76.

MRO traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $15.56. 242,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,728,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

