Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,074 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.2% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the software company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,943 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $654.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $639.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $616.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

