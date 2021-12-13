Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADYEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays raised shares of Adyen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,402.00.

Shares of Adyen stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 232,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,091. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95. Adyen has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

