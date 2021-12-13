aelf (ELF) 24-Hour Volume Hits $22.05 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. aelf has a total market cap of $202.00 million and approximately $22.05 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.11 or 0.00326136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00038004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002159 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

