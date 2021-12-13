AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an in-line rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.14.

Shares of AVAV opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3,151.92 and a beta of 0.38. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $837,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,368,000 after purchasing an additional 264,945 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.