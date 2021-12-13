Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) and Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Critical Comparison

Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) and Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Airsculpt Technologies and Skylight Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airsculpt Technologies N/A N/A N/A Skylight Health Group -52.41% -53.09% -35.94%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Airsculpt Technologies and Skylight Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airsculpt Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Skylight Health Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Airsculpt Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 59.13%. Skylight Health Group has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 380.98%. Given Skylight Health Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skylight Health Group is more favorable than Airsculpt Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Skylight Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Airsculpt Technologies and Skylight Health Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airsculpt Technologies $62.77 million 11.56 $7.58 million N/A N/A Skylight Health Group $9.81 million 5.91 -$7.08 million ($0.25) -5.96

Airsculpt Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Skylight Health Group.

Summary

Airsculpt Technologies beats Skylight Health Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airsculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group, Inc. is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing. It owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients via telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. The company primarily operates an insurable fee-for-service model contracting with Medicare, Medicaid and other commercial payors. It also offers a disruptive subscription-based telemedicine service for the un & under-insured population who have limited access to urgent care due to cost. Skylight Health Group was founded by Pradyum Sekar and Kashaf Qureshi in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

