Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Director Sells $316,750.00 in Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $316,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AKYA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,813. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.07. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 67.77% and a negative net margin of 59.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKYA. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth $203,000. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

