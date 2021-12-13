Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Director Sells $316,750.00 in Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $316,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of AKYA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,813. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.07. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96.
Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 67.77% and a negative net margin of 59.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKYA. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth $203,000. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Akoya Biosciences Company Profile
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.
Read More: The four types of profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.