Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

ALBO stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of $412.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.42. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $43.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.82.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,521,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 819,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 122,502 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 445,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.