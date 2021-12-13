Alethea Capital Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.5% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 704,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,072,000 after buying an additional 25,263 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.8% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $155.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $375.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $155.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

