Alethea Capital Management LLC Has $706,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alethea Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,982.44 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,888.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,755.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total transaction of $41,121,162.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,510,361. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

