Alethea Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,390 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 1.1% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,574,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 89,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,632,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 49,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM stock opened at $165.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

