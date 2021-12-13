Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Hits $0.51

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $72.38 million and approximately $15.12 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00055913 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.38 or 0.08047882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00077089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,967.71 or 1.00226108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00054001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

