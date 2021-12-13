Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Director Sells $90,083.72 in Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of AMR stock opened at $50.12 on Monday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $922.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.13.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($1.05). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after buying an additional 75,082 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after buying an additional 45,918 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 785.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 257,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 228,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 40.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after buying an additional 72,324 shares during the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
