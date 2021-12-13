Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Director Sells $90,083.72 in Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $50.12 on Monday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $922.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($1.05). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after buying an additional 75,082 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after buying an additional 45,918 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 785.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 257,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 228,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 40.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after buying an additional 72,324 shares during the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

