Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 25.1% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $332,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,968.32 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,877.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,721.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

