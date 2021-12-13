Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lifted by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after buying an additional 220,762 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,960.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,877.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2,721.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

