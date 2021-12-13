Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker Purchases 1,000 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $12,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Alphatec stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 362,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,532. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.68. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ATEC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,088,000 after buying an additional 594,482 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 5.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after buying an additional 192,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 20.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,161,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after buying an additional 529,579 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 945.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after buying an additional 2,769,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 26.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after buying an additional 392,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

