Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATUS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Altice USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.14.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $312,845 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.