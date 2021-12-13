Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASGTF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altus Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities started coverage on Altus Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a C$70.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. Altus Group has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.