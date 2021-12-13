ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $26.55 and last traded at $27.73, with a volume of 1865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

Specifically, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $1,242,146.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 1,426 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $114,693.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,185.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,963 shares of company stock valued at $8,359,563 over the last ninety days. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 3.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.34.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). Analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

