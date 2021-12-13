American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMBZ remained flat at $$40.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578. The company has a market capitalization of $353.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14. American Business Bank has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $43.50.

Get American Business Bank alerts:

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter.

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for American Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.