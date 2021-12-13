Analysts Anticipate AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.06). AquaBounty Technologies reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,764.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%.

AQB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

In other news, Director Alana Kirk sold 12,880,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $27,048,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 87,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 3,153.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 827,129 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 716,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 42,011 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 43,632 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AQB stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 75.44 and a current ratio of 75.90. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

