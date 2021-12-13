Analysts Anticipate Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Denny’s reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 440%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.70. 9,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. Denny’s has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.02.

In related news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Denny’s by 15.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,043,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,167 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter worth about $11,201,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 113.0% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 902,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 478,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.