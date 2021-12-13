Analysts Anticipate Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Announce $1.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Green Brick Partners reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.01 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRBK. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Green Brick Partners stock traded down $1.63 on Monday, hitting $30.26. 26,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,475. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.43. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $32.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

