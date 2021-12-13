Analysts Anticipate Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.10 Million

Analysts expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to announce sales of $59.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.50 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $55.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $235.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.10 million to $237.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $236.27 million, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $239.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. FMR LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 81.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 51,323 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 34,357 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,434,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,350,000 after acquiring an additional 67,971 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

