Analysts Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Höegh LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMLP shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,432. The stock has a market cap of $147.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 56,660 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $949,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

