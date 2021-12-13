Analysts Anticipate Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Will Announce Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full-year earnings of $22.88 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $21.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jackson Financial.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

JXN traded down $2.05 on Monday, reaching $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,462,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,716. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 38,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

