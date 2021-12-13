Analysts Anticipate MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will report $2.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.53 and the lowest is $2.43. MSCI posted earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.01 to $11.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.57.

NYSE MSCI traded down $3.61 on Wednesday, hitting $624.53. 3,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,998. MSCI has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $634.16 and its 200 day moving average is $598.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

