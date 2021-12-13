Analysts Expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to Announce $5.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.69. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings per share of $4.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $22.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.25 to $22.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $24.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.15 to $24.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.90.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $297.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.19. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $182.83 and a one year high of $312.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,118 shares of company stock worth $14,597,751 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $4,632,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 80.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,863 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 40.6% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

