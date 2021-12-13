Analysts Expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will announce $1.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $2.54 million. Aravive reported sales of $5.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year sales of $8.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 million to $9.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.77 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Aravive had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 249.06%. The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million.

Aravive stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.69. 69,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,801. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $56.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Aravive in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 128,610 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the second quarter worth $227,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Aravive during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 74.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,587 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

