Analysts Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $1.43. eHealth reported earnings per share of $2.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. eHealth’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on EHTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

EHTH traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.91. 312,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,636. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.33 million, a PE ratio of -27.23 and a beta of -0.14.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in eHealth by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,475,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 219.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 47,817 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in eHealth by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter worth $1,574,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in eHealth by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

